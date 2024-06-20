HCMC sets target of high-tech agriculture development

The 10th Ho Chi Minh City Seed and High-Tech Agriculture Fair, themed “Urban Agriculture Associated with Digital Transformation”, was officially opened on June 20.

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the People's Committee of District 6 and HCMC Agriculture Industry Association.



The delegates press the button to open the 10th Ho Chi Minh City Seed and High-Tech Agriculture Fair.

Attending and delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Dinh Minh Hiep stated that the fair aimed to showcase and praise achievements in crop varieties, livestock, aquaculture, high-tech agriculture, biotechnology, OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products, flagship and potential products of Ho Chi Minh City as well as other provinces and cities.

Through this event, enterprises, cooperatives and farms are encouraged to promote their products to domestic consumers and international visitors; technology transfer, industry linkages and linkages among agricultural sectors across provinces and cities nationwide.

This year's event focuses on agriculture linked with digital transformation. Currently, approximately 60 percent to 70 percent of agricultural production activities in Ho Chi Minh City have been integrated with advanced technology.

Ho Chi Minh City sets a target to increase this percentage to 75 percent- 80 percent by 2030, thereby helping enterprises, cooperatives and farmers have opportunities to access the latest agricultural advancements, especially in biotechnology and information technology; enhance productivity and quality for the city’s agricultural production.

Ho Chi Minh City sets a goal to become a center for research and seed production serving the city, Southern provinces and cities as well as export activities to Southeast Asia.

The Ho Chi Minh City Seed and High-Tech Agriculture Fair gathered 154 units from 19 provinces and cities across the country with more than 300 booths.

At a booth introducing vertical hydroponic vegetable farming models dedicated to households and urban areas

A new feature of this year's fair is support for participants to open online stores and organize livestream sales on TikTok Shop, together with introducing technological solutions for agricultural production and vertical hydroponic vegetable farming models dedicated to households and urban areas.

The 10th Ho Chi Minh City Seed and High-Tech Agriculture Fair takes place from June 20 to June 23 at Binh Phu Park, 10-12 Binh Phu Street, District 6.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong