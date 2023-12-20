HCMC, Seoul people-elected agencies boost cooperation

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien had a meeting with Chairman of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Seoul Metropolitan Council Kim Hyeon-ki in Ho Chi Minh City on December 20.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien (right) hands over a souvenir to Chairman of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Seoul Metropolitan Council Kim Hyeon-ki (Photo: VNA)

At the event, Kien highlighted that the Seoul delegation’s visit will open up new cooperation opportunities between the people’s councils of both localities, adding the legislative bodies of the Vietnamese southern economic hub and the RoK's localities hold huge collaboration potential.

He suggested the two cities step up cooperation in economy, experience exchange, and training of high-quality human resources, as well as encourage enterprises from the RoK, especially Seoul, to seek cooperation opportunities in HCMC and Vietnam as a whole.

Korean enterprises have registered some US$5.5 billion in 2,159 projects in HCMC, ranking fourth among 120 countries and territories having investment in the city, he said, adding the number of Korean visitors to the city has increased over the past time – a vivid illustration for the sound relations between Vietnam and the RoK, and between HCMC and Korean localities.

Kim, for his part, expressed his delight over the robust development in the Vietnam-RoK ties, especially after the two nations upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

Praising HCMC’s economic development potential, Kim said the Seoul Metropolitan Council stands ready to share its development experience with the Vietnamese city, including support for startup ecosystem and business connectivity.

Seoul will continue enhancing cooperation ties with HCMC in economy and education-training, he said, expressing his hope that the two people’s councils will accelerate discussions towards the signing of an agreement to bolster closer cooperation.

He took the occasion to thank HCMC for creating favorable conditions for Korean citizens to study and work in the city, and pledged to see the Vietnamese community in Seoul as part of the capital city’s population as well as work to take care of and ensure safety for them.

VNA