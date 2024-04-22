Health

HCMC sends off dental care program for pupils in seven primary schools

Some primary schools in District 1, District 5 and Can Gio District in Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously carried out a pilot dental care program for their pupils this morning.

A medical staff is checking the teeth of a pupil at Can Thanh Primary School in Can Gio District.

The city’s health sector established mobile dental care teams comprising medical staff from medical stations, health centers, the Ho Chi Minh City Odonto Stomatology Hospital and the Central Dental Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City to examine, check dental health and perform backup treatment for all of the pupils in seven primary schools.

The program’s first stage will take place in April and May and the second stage shall be carried out in October.

It is expected that more than 7,600 pupils will receive free dental care under the pilot program.

After that, the city will review and learn from experiences to submit the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to simultaneously implement in the whole city in the next school year.

Under the program, pupils will be guided about steps of dental care and performed examinations and back-up treatment.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

