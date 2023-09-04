HCMC sees bustling shopping activities during holiday

All entertainment points and department stores in HCMC still served a huge quantity of people yesterday. It is estimated that 1 million tourists have come to the city this National Day holiday.

Despite the hard rain, Le Thi Nhu Mai from Go Vap District and her friends insisted on hunting discounted goods in major supermarkets and malls in her area. She merrily said that an imported trainer pair with the regular price of VND800,000 (US$33.2) was sold at half price in Emart on this occasion. Many clothing and handbag items were also 20-50 percent discounted.

The merchandise group that attracts much attention of the public now is stationery and textbooks for the new academic year. The traded volume has increased by 15-20 percent, and sellers are negotiating with their suppliers for long-term reasonable prices. Certain supermarkets like Go!, MM Mega Market, Crescent Mall, Giga Mall, and Aeon Mall are applying discount rates from 10-50 percent, some even to 80 percent.

Lately, Can Gio District has been gradually more popular as an eco-tourism spot of HCMC. The model of community tourism in Thieng Lieng Hamlet of Thanh An Commune offers great specialties like seafood, pure salt.

Vietluxtour reported that its tours to the Reunification Palace, Saigon Ranger Museum, Cu Chi Tunnels, Sac Forest War Theater, Suoi Tien Cultural Park were always full of tourists. The tour to explore nightlife in HCMC also enjoyed a large number of visitors.

Binh Quoi Tourism Village served a stable tourist quantity of 3,000 a day. Dinner cruises on Saigon River also saw a significant rise in customers.

In general, there was a remarkable increase in sales of essential commodities and food as well as a considerable growth in tour participants. This has helped businesses raise their revenues in the time when the public are extremely careful with their expenses.