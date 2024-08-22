HCMC seeks AI breakthroughs with new contest

The HCMC Science and Technology Department has launched the contest “Seeking AI-implemented Innovative Projects in HCMC”.



The contest is held by the municipal Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with universities, academies, startup incubation and support centers in HCMC.

The aim of the contest is to identify and support innovative projects adopting AI technologies that can be applied in various sectors, including public services, manufacturing, business, and everyday life. This is a valuable opportunity for individuals, research teams, and businesses to develop applications making use of AI.

Considered a friendly and competitive playground to boost the innovative spirit in the AI community, the contest hopes to facilitate

20 novel AI-related ideas of innovative startups in the pre-incubation stage,

10 such projects in the incubation stage with a high potential of applying in manufacturing or trading activities,

5 projects in the acceleration stage that are ready for market.

By fostering innovation in AI, HCMC wants to strengthen its position as a leading technology hub in Vietnam and contribute to the country's digital transformation.

By Binh Lam – Translated by Thanh Tam