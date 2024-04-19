HCMC seeing increases in hand-foot-mouth, dengue at same time

Ho Chi Minh City recorded 287 cases of hand-foot-mouth disease last week, an increase of 87 percent compared to the previous four weeks' average, rising to 2,289 cases in total from the beginning of the year to the current time.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported that districts 6, 8 and Nha Be District in the city have seen a high number of hand-foot-mouth (HFMD) infections among more than 100,000 residents.

Apart from a surge in the incidence rate of HFMD infections, last week, Ho Chi Minh City also recorded 136 cases of dengue fever, up seven percent compared to the previous four weeks' average, raising the total number of dengue fever cases to 2,585 from the beginning of the year until this week.

Districts 1, 7 and Thu Duc City have witnessed a high number of cases per 100,000 people.

According to the HCDC, residents need to comply with preventive measures following recommendations from the health sector during the current peak period to prevent the spread of hand, foot and mouth disease.

Hand-foot-mouth disease is a very common disease in children under five years old that circulates throughout the year with two associated peaks, falling from March to May and from September to December.

Hand, foot and mouth disease can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with infected people via the acts of shaking hands, hugging and kissing.

On the same day, Children’s Hospital No. 1 in Ho Chi Minh City released a warning of high incidence rates for other diseases like acute diarrhea, pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

The prolonged hot weather can cause outbreaks of diseases.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong