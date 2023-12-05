International

HCMC, Saint Petersburg strengthen cooperation in areas

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on December 4 held a working session with a delegation of Saint Petersburg led by Grigoriev Evgeny Dmitrievich, Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of the Russian city.

The working session between representatives of the HCMC People's Committee and Saint Petersburg delegation (Photo: SGGP)

At the session, Mr. Hoan said HCMC is willing to promote cooperative activities with St Petersburg in trade, education, and healthcare.

The city encourages and creates favorable conditions for local businesses to engage in trade with St Petersburg while promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two localities, he said.

Hoan emphasized that the city highly appreciated the signing of cooperation agreements between the Vyborgsky district and Thu Duc city, and between the Kronstadt district and Can Gio district, hoping the agreements will soon be translated into specific cooperation programs and projects.

Moreover, HCMC is ready to coordinate with St Petersburg to speed up the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the elected bodies of the two cities.

For his part, the Russian official said that St Petersburg wishes to work with HCMC to concretize cooperation agreements into specific tasks and projects for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Highly appreciating the socio-economic potential and position of HCMC, he called on HCMC leaders to support the signing of MoUs for cooperation between districts and agencies of the two localities.

Dmitrievich said that he supports the launch of direct flights between Saint Petersburg and HCMC.

Vietnamplus

