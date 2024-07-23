Health

HCMC records rise in dengue fever cases, drop in hand, foot, mouth cases

SGGPO

During the past week, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 167 cases of dengue fever, a 31-percent increase compared to the average four weeks ago.

The dengue fever is caused by the dengue virus transmitted to humans through the bites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

On July 23, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that the city recorded 404 cases of people with hand, foot and mouth disease, a decrease of 87 percent compared to the average four weeks ago, raising a total number of hand, foot and mouth cases from the beginning of the year until July 21, 2024 to 8,627.

In the 29th week of the year, Ho Chi Minh City also recorded 167 cases of dengue fever, an increase of 31 percent compared to the average four weeks ago.

The total number of dengue fever cases from the beginning of 2024 to July 21 was 4,599.

sx.jpg
Dengue fever is an acute infectious disease transmitted to humans through the bites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

According to health experts, dengue fever is an acute infectious disease caused by the dengue virus that spreads from mosquitoes to people and can cause a dengue epidemic.

Ho Chi Minh City is one of the localities with the highest number of dengue fever cases in the country.

During the major dengue epidemic in 2022 in the Southern region, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 81,884 cases and 29 deaths.

At the time of the rainy season, between May and November, it is forecast that the average monthly number of dengue cases will tend to increase.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

rise in dengue fever cases drop in hand- foot- mouth cases Aedes aegypti mosquito the rainy season average monthly number of dengue cases

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn