HCMC records rise in dengue fever cases, drop in hand, foot, mouth cases

During the past week, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 167 cases of dengue fever, a 31-percent increase compared to the average four weeks ago.

The dengue fever is caused by the dengue virus transmitted to humans through the bites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.



On July 23, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that the city recorded 404 cases of people with hand, foot and mouth disease, a decrease of 87 percent compared to the average four weeks ago, raising a total number of hand, foot and mouth cases from the beginning of the year until July 21, 2024 to 8,627.

In the 29th week of the year, Ho Chi Minh City also recorded 167 cases of dengue fever, an increase of 31 percent compared to the average four weeks ago.

The total number of dengue fever cases from the beginning of 2024 to July 21 was 4,599.

Dengue fever is an acute infectious disease transmitted to humans through the bites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

According to health experts, dengue fever is an acute infectious disease caused by the dengue virus that spreads from mosquitoes to people and can cause a dengue epidemic.

Ho Chi Minh City is one of the localities with the highest number of dengue fever cases in the country.

During the major dengue epidemic in 2022 in the Southern region, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 81,884 cases and 29 deaths.

At the time of the rainy season, between May and November, it is forecast that the average monthly number of dengue cases will tend to increase.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong