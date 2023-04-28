HCMC reactivates campaign to protect high-risk groups from Covid-19

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health has reactivated the campaign to protect people in high-risk groups from Covid-19, including those at the age of over 50, those with underlying diseases and pregnant women.

Deputy Director of the city’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) Le Hong Nga said on April 27 that since the beginning of April, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Ho Chi Minh City has surged, especially from April 14, resulting in a rise in the number of hospitalised patients.

The municipal Department of Health will request the People's Committees of wards and communes to review and make a list of people belonging to the high-risk groups in their localities to ensure all are fully vaccinated with four doses.

To prevent the spread of the pandemic, the CDC also recommended each citizen, in addition to being fully vaccinated, must also consciously take preventive measures such as washing hands regularly, wearing face masks, physical distancing, and avoid mass gatherings, especially on holidays and festivals.

In face of a risk of Covid-19 outbreak after the national holidays of Hung Kings Commemoration Day, National Reunification and May Day from April 29 to May 3, the municipal People’s Committee recently sent a dispatch requiring leaders of departments, agencies and localities to direct the strengthening of prevention and control measures during the five-day holiday.

The department will maintain vaccination throughout the holidays.

The Hospital for Tropical Diseases and assigned hospitals were asked to prepare personnel, and medical equipment and supplies to operate a hospital for Covid-19 treatment within 24 hours after it is activated.