HCMC proposes to terminate service to 1,710 mobile subscribers

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications has inspected telecommunications businesses' compliance with the law on the management, registration and storage of mobile subscribers’ personal information.

During the inspection, the inspectors from the municipal Department of Information and Communications detected violations at ten telecommunications service providers, imposed an administrative fine of VND610 million (nearly US$26,000) and required them to terminate service to 1,710 mobile subscribers.

Additionally, the inspectors detected violations in using software to forge information; applying technology to change resident's identity cards and citizen identification numbers on photos; selling and circulating registered SIM cards and activating services; registering subscriber information outside service provider points; using the identification papers of individuals without their acceptance to sign contracts and so on.