HCMC proposes more practical drug prevention measures

The HCMC People’s Committee has sent a report to the Public Security Ministry about the city’s results in drug addiction prevention and treatment since 2021.

Drugs hidden in toothpaste


In its report, the HCMC People’s Committee proposes that the Ministry of Industry and Trade share data on issuing import and export licenses for industrial precursor chemicals of individuals and organizations whose headquarters are in HCMC. This will help the HCMC Industry and Trade Department to better control legal activities related to drug.

The report also recommends the Public Security Ministry work with relevant state ministries and agencies to introduce specific instructions for measures to ‘transfer controlled goods’ while timely add new narcotics into the current list of narcotics.

In addition, the report suggests the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs consider and assign tasks to state-owned drug detoxification facilities which are offering voluntary detoxification services in families and the community. This will limit unnecessary costs of materials, equipment, human resources while still able to ensure both the professional nature of these services and social security and order.

