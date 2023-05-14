HCMC proposes more drugs for insured patients at district health centers

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City proposed more drugs paid for by health insurance agencies in district health centers to attract more patients.

In its official letter to the Minister of Health, the southern metropolis proposed supplementing the list of drugs covered by health insurance agencies at health facilities in districts and expanding the list of drugs for centralized bidding at the local level.

According to the Department of Health, in the past time, it has adopted many solutions to attract insured patients, but its efforts were unrewarded due to the lack of essential drugs, especially those for chronic diseases. The Ministry of Health’s Circular 20 in 2022 has allowed 295/303 drugs available at grassroots medical centers in Ho Chi Minh City.

Therefore, the Department of Health proposed that the Ministry of Health should allow Ho Chi Minh City to carry out the pilot expansion of the remaining 8 drugs including drugs for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, mental health care paid by health insurance agencies at grassroots medical centers.

In addition, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City proposed local centralized bidding for the list of complementary medicines, including 303 drugs, instead of having each district health center do it individually for better primary health care service.