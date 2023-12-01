HCMC promotes application of electronic invoices for electricity and gasoline

Ho Chi Minh City promotes the application of electronic invoices for electricity and gasoline which is considered one of the mandatory solutions.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai has just assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department to coordinate with departments, the People's Committees of Thu Duc City and districts to apply electronic invoices as one of the most important and mandatory solutions, especially electronic invoices of electricity and gasoline.

Departments and agencies are assigned to closely coordinate and accompany the City Tax Department in propaganda, examination, inspection, management and use of electronic invoices as well as improve the efficiency of state management in tax administration. Moreover, they will throw the book on those who do not comply with the law of using electronic invoices.

Previously, on November 18, the Prime Minister issued a telegram on strengthening the management and use of electronic invoices, contributing to the promotion of digital transformation. The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Finance to disseminate information on the use of electronic invoices and expand the implementation of electronic invoices created from cash registers.