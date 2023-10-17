HCMC prioritizes new construction of mental hospital

The HCMC Department of Health and Thu Duc City has agreed to give priority to the development of a new mental hospital within the medical complex of Thu Duc City, covering an area of 120 hectares.

According to Associate Professor - Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, at a meeting with the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, both parties reached an agreement to give priority to the development of a new mental hospital within the medical complex of Thu Duc City, covering an area of 120 hectares.

At present, the HCMC Mental Hospital has only 300 beds distributed across three locations, and its infrastructure is in a state of severe disrepair, significantly affecting the provision of treatment and healthcare services to patients.

Of these locations, the primary facility in District 5 offers only 50 inpatient beds within a confined 1,700-square-meter area. The second facility in Le Minh Xuan Commune in Binh Chanh District provides 250 beds exclusively for inpatient treatment. The third facility is the Pediatric Psychiatry Outpatient Clinic, situated in Phu Nhuan District, specializing in outpatient psychiatric care and assessments for children.

Following the direction for the development of the mental healthcare system, the national average standard is 12 beds per 100,000 people. Given HCMC's population of over 10 million, it necessitates a minimum of 1,200 beds.