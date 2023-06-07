HCMC Power Corporation invests nearly VND14 trillion in developing power grids

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a working session on Party building and implementing business and production missions in the 2020-2022 period and in the first five months this year with HCMC Power Corporation on June 7.

Chairman of the Member Council of HCMC Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) Pham Quoc Bao said that as of May 31, 2023, the Party Committee of EVNHCMC has 24 units with 1,424 Party members.

Regarding business and production missions, construction, and investment of electrical grids in the 2020-2022 period, the company’s leader informed that EVNHCMC met the city’s electricity demand. Its average growth rate is 2 percent per year. Commercial power output reached 27.16 billion kWh in 2022 and is expected to gain 28 billion kWh in 2023, achieving 102 percent of the target and a year-on-year increase of 3 percent. Power loss ratio saw an average reduction of 0.2 percent per year in the 2020-2022 period and 2.93 percent in 2022.

According to the results of the assessment of smart grids of power companies in the world in 2022 by Singapore Energy Group (SP Group), EVNHCMC reached 71.4 points, ranked 47th out of 94 power companies around the world in building smart grids.

The company invested nearly VND14 trillion (US$600 million) in developing power grids in HCMC in the 2020-2022 period.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the efficiency in performing tasks and missions of the Party Committee of EVNHCMC, closely following resolutions, guidelines, and policies of the Party; and the company’s achievements in business and production activities.

He asked the enterprise to coordinate with Government agencies in HCMC including the Department of Planning and Architecture, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to solve existing problems.