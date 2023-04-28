HCMC Police to check garages with tuning services

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security asked units to check garages or establishments suspected of manufacturing and trading spare parts and components for “tuning service” in the city.

Only this month, HCMC recorded 124 road traffic accidents causing 39 deaths and 77 injured.

Besides, the Municipal Department of Public Security handled over 61,000 traffic violations, including 12,500 cases of alcohol concentration, two cases of illegal racing and driving vehicles causing public disorder, temporarily detained 69 subjects, 52 vehicles under tuning and six crimes related to traffic violations.

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security required relevant units to implement the plan for reviewing in general, checking and handling cargo and passenger vehicles in the city.