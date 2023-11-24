HCMC Police seize over 3 tons of illegal, banned firecrackers of all kinds

The Police of Ho Chi Minh City razed an inter-provincial firecrackers trading ring and seized over three tons of illegal and banned firecrackers of all kinds.

Accordingly, the Police Investigation Agency of Cu Chi District Police, Ho Chi Minh City has just prosecuted the case and the accused Ha Xuan Chau, born in 1986 and Tran Kim Giau, born in 1970 living in Hoc Mon District, for the criminal act of transporting prohibited goods.

Previously, via its professionals together with the all-people movement to protect national security, the Cu Chi District Police detected that the accused Chau collaborated with Giau to transport and trade firecrackers.

Notably, the defendants implemented the transportation and trading of firecrackers from the area of the Cambodian border in Vinh Hung District, Long An Province to Cu Chi District, HCMC.

Both the defendants distributed firecrackers following the direction of a Cambodian to the contact points in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities via services of transport businesses.

Around 1:40 p.m. on November 18, the police forces checked and detected the act of transporting prohibited goods of the defendants.

Through checking some sites, the functional forces seized more than three tons of firecrackers and relevant documents.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security is promptly performing the investigation to strictly handle the relevant defendants under the law.

From September up to now, the Municipal Department of Public Security has arrested and prosecuted 15 defendants and seized nearly ten tons of firecrackers of all kinds which were set to consume in the upcoming Tet holiday of 2024.

Some photos featuring the seized exhibits: