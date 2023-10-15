HCMC Police raze inter-provincial firecrackers trading ring

The Police Investigation Agency under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on October 15 issued a decision to prosecute the case and the accused for the acts of “Trading, storing and transporting prohibited goods”.

Accordingly, the Police Investigation Agency executed a temporary detention order against 13 people for the above-mentioned crime in line with Article 190 and Article 191 of the 2015 Penal Code as amended and supplemented in the 2017 Penal Code.

All of the decisions have been approved by the People’s Procuracy of the same level.

Previously, the HCMC Police detected that defendant Tang Quoc Tien, born in 1978, residing in Kien Giang Province collaborated with Dang Duy Linh, born in 1992 and Danh Tich, born in 1990 living in Kien Giang Province performed the transportation and trading of firecrackers which were prohibited under law.

The group of defendants had transported and traded a huge number of firecrackers from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to Ho Chi Minh City for consumption and transshipping to other cities and provinces nationwide under the form of transport business activity.

The firecrackers were hidden in boxes containing dried fish having the information of receivers.

After that, the defendants directed drivers and drivers’ assistants to transport several boxes of firecrackers to a coffee shop in Binh Hung Hoa A Ward, Binh Tan District, Ho Chi Minh City owned by Nguyen Dang Thanh, born in 1990, residing in Binh Tan District for hiding.

Besides, the defendants directly distributed the prohibited goods to other relevant people nationwide via online shipping services.

With such methods and tricks, from August 2023 until the time of arrest, the criminal group led by Tien had transported and consumed nearly six tons of firecrackers in Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Ca Mau, Long An, Vinh Phuc and the capital city of Hanoi. They regularly changed the ways of transporting and trading to avoid detection from functional agencies.

On August 29, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security arrested Thanh while he was transporting five boxes of firecrackers. In addition, the working team of HCMC Police chaired and collaborated with the Provincial Department of Public Security of Kien Giang and the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes, the High Command of Vietnam Border Guard to arrest Tien, Linh, Tich and four drivers, drivers’ assistants.

Under the investigation expansion process, the HCMC Police continued to collaborate with the Departments of Public Security of Ca Mau, Long An, Vinh Phuc and Hanoi to arrest six defendants related to the acts of transporting and trading firecrackers led by Tien.

Within ten days, the HCMC Police chaired and collaborated with the Departments of Public Security of Hanoi, Vinh Phuc, Kien Giang, Long An and Ca Mau raided 11 locations and seized almost all of the prohibited firecrackers with a total amount of nearly six tons which were prepared for consumption in the upcoming Tet holiday of 2024.

There are seized exhibits and the defendants related to this inter-provincial firecrackers trading ring: