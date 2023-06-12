HCMC Police prosecute six cases related to “black credit” activities

Ho Chi Minh City Police have prosecuted six cases with 32 defendants related to black credit activities for more than a month.

Moreover, the police force detected and seized many means of remaking spare parts and accessories of all kinds for motorbikes.

The information was provided at a conference of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on reviewing and implementing the works of propaganda and removing flyers related to “black credit”, checking facilities, units trading spare parts and accessories serving for motorbike turning activities. The conference was chaired by Colonel Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Public Security.

For more than a month, the police of districts and Thu Duc City organized 214 send-off campaigns of removing inappropriate advertisement products, restoring the city embellishment, and strengthening monitoring and management against the violations mentioned above.

Thereby, 43 cases of illegal labeling advertisement products were handled strictly and fined.

From the information on flyers, the police force traced and made a list of 367 phone numbers related to financial loans and nearly 50 suspected subjects related to “black credit” activities to verify and prosecute six cases with 31 defendants.

Notably, Tan Binh District Police prosecuted defendants and arrested five subjects for the act of "usury in civil transactions"; District 10’s Police prosecuted the case and nine accused who are directors, heads of the departments, heads of the divisions and group leaders of the three companies of Digital Credit Trading Service Company Limited, Fincap VN Company Limited and Sofi Solutions Company Limited about the act of “usury in civil transactions” with the interest rate ranging from 153 percent to nearly 1,300 percent to illegally earn profits of VND4,123 billion (US$177 million).

The Criminal Police Division (PC02) of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department collaborated with the Tan Binh and Tan Phu District Police to hold a public inquiry into two groups of subjects from the Northern provinces and cities who came to Ho Chi Minh City to operate black credit activites with interest rates from 240 percent to 695 percent a year; prosecute three cases, nine defendants for the crime of “Lending heavy interest in civil transactions”.

Moreover, the HCMC Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the Municipal Department of Public Security collaborated with the police of city districts and Thu Duc City to review and make a list of 19 motorbike turning facilities and 234 motorbike repair shops showing signs of involving in motorbike turning activities, trading spare parts and accessories serving for subjects having demand of motorbike turning services.

Speaking at the conference, Colonel Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department commended the achievements of the units in recent times. Besides, Colonel Mai Hoang required the police of districts, Thu Duc City and professional departments to coordinate closely in the determination of preventing and repelling “black credit” activities, preventing the gathering of illegal racing and crimes on the street.