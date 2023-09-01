HCMC orders product traceability solutions

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology yesterday held an event themed ‘Solutions to Develop a Product Traceability System’ to improve its management and control over merchandise quality in the city.



The HCMC Science and Technology Department stressed the importance of product traceability in supply chains to ensure transparency and safety, which in turn increases the prestige of a business as well as consumers’ trust. In Vietnam, traceability is being implemented nationwide.

However, data collection, storage, and sharing in this matter cannot meet the city’s requirements because the data are not under the control of state agencies, nor are they integrated into the National Traceability e-Portal. Therefore, via this event, the above department wishes to order capable IT units to develop traceability software to support businesses during product manufacturing and circulation processes.

Suitable software pieces, making good use of advanced technologies like Blockchain, AI, IoT, Big Data, should comply with national traceability standards and related legal regulations. They should allow information to be declared in real time but not to be changed without authority, and ensure data safety and security.

The software items must be upgraded regularly, linked to other traceability systems of businesses, and flexibly integrated to the National Traceability e-Portal. They should have a user-friendly interface for people to easily input data, and a warning function for goods of low quality, safety, hygiene. The traceability data should be stored, owned, and managed by the city.



Deputy Director of the HCMC Science and Technology Department Nguyen Thi Kim Hue informed that in 2019, the Prime Minister issued Decision No.100/QD-TTg to approve the project ‘Applying and Managing a Traceability System’, whose aim includes developing and operating an information management system for product traceability in HCMC. This system must be able to connect to other traceability systems of businesses, and flexibly integrated to the National Traceability e-Portal.

Therefore, the HCMC Science and Technology Department held this event to collect ideas from scientists and businesses to develop the most suitable information management system for product traceability in the city. It also sought opportunities to cooperate with academy, universities, businesses for the mission of ‘Developing AI-based Applications for State Management Tasks’.