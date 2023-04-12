HCMC opens peak patrol for inland waterway vessels

Ho Chi Minh City has just launched a peak patrol for inland waterway vessels to ensure traffic order and safety as well as control and reduce the number of waterway accidents.

Particularly, the Ho Chi Minh City Waterway Traffic Police (PC08B) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department said that the unit has collaborated with relevant functional forces to open a peak patrol of inspection and handling violations on registration, fire prevention and fighting, rescue works for inland waterway vessels in the city until mid-May.

Through inspections, the functional forces will be likely to promptly detect and guide vehicle owners to overcome shortcomings and minimize the risks of fire, explosion and accidents in addition to strictly handling violations.

The functional forces will focus on inspecting fire prevention and fighting equipment following requirements on safety for vehicles and people, means of transport carrying passengers, fuel and flammable and explosive substances.

Up to now, the functional forces have uncovered violations on the waterway in Ho Chi Minh City, mainly violations related to fire extinguishers and requirements and the rules on fire prevention and fighting.