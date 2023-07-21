HCMC, Mekong Delta localities sign cooperation agreement on health development

A conference to sign a cooperation agreement between the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta provinces and cities for the period 2023-2025 was held this morning.

At the conference, the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health and the Directors of the Health Departments of 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta co-signed a cooperation agreement on the development of the health sector from now to 2025.

Its target is to build and develop a specialized medical network for hospitals at all levels from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta provinces and cities.

Speaking at the conference, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the HCMC Department of Health said that this is the first time that the Directors of the Health Departments have signed the regional scale cooperation agreement to reduce pressure on the city's health system and take care of health for residents in the Mekong Delta.

The agreement will promote cooperation between healthcare facilities in terms of technology transfer between hospitals and healthcare facilities, professional cooperation between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and healthcare facilities to meet the development demand of each unit and locality.

The development of examination and treatment specialties for the most dangerous diseases which are the leading cause of death such as cancer, stroke, cardiovascular, surgical trauma, obstetrics and pediatrics in the Mekong Delta, is a new content of this agreement.

At the conference, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health signed cooperation agreements with the Department of Health of Can Tho City on the development of specialized health care in Can Tho City and the Department of Health of Tra Vinh Province on improving comprehensive capacity for Tra Vinh provincial medical sector, respectively.