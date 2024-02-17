HCMC Market Management Department handles over 900 violations

The Ho Chi Minh City Market Management Department said that from the beginning of the year up to now, the market management forces handled over 900 violations related to business, goods of unknown origin and food unsafety.

The market management forces detect and handle a violation case of trade fraud and goods of unknown origin at a shop.



Accordingly, the department checked 1,395 professional and inter-sectoral cases, and collected revenue around VND19 billion (US$775,000).



In addition, the value of goods being waiting for selling reached about VND105 billion (US$4.3 million) while the value of goods waiting for destruction was around VND3.6 billion (US$147,000). Besides, the department transferred one case of trading fake goods to the police investigation agency.

On the other hand, the inter-sectoral inspection team of market management, food safety, industry and trade and so on performed 134 turns of checking stores and supermarkets joining to price stabilization program, management units of parking lots, gas trading units, pharmacies, traditional markets and so on.

The leader of the HCMC Market Management Department informed that the unit would continue to strengthen the checking and control of the market after the Tet holiday.

Of which, the department will focus on checking essential commodities comprising gasoline, gas, coal, fertilizer, vegetables, fruits, food, medicine and so on.

Besides, the department will reinforce the collaboration with functional forces of localities to fight against smuggling and commercial fraud, including fraud in e-commerce.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong