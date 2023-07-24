HCMC luxury car trader Phan Cong Khanh prosecuted and detained

Luxury car trader Phan Cong Khanh living in District 7, HCMC has been prosecuted and detained for "fraudulent appropriation of property" and "abuse of trust to appropriate property".

On July 23, during the extensive investigation of Phan Cong Khanh and his accomplices committing fraudulent appropriation of property, HCMC Police also received the application of L.T.S. (living in An Giang Province) accusing Mohamach Da Pha (born in 1996, living in An Giang Province) and his accomplices of abusing trust to appropriate property.

Accordingly, in January 2023, Pha introduced S. to buy a BMW car for US$76,000 (VND1.8 billion). Three months later, Pha called S. to borrow the car for daily commuting. S. agreed and told Pha to inform him if anyone wished to buy the car. However, Pha pawned the car for $42,000 (VND1 billion).

Not until Khanh and Pha were held in criminal custody on July 9 did S. realize that Pha had pawned his car, so he reported it to the police. Pha confessed pawning S.'s car to pay for expenditure. The police also received an application from P. (An Giang Province), who accused Khanh and his accomplices of appropriating a Brabus car as Khanh borrowed the man’s car to display at the showroom on the opening day (June 8).

However, on June 13, Khanh and his accomplices sold P.'s car to L. (living in HCMC) for more than $1 million (VND24.5 billion). In addition, some people accused Khanh of owing up to $5,300 (VND125 million) to buy flowers, rent cars and build the showroom.

During the investigation, the HCMC Police Department launched a criminal investigation into the case, prosecuted and detained Khanh and Pha for committing "fraudulent appropriation of property", and "abuse of trust to appropriate property". The police suggested whoever fell victims of Khanh and Pha report to the Criminal Police Department (PC02), HCMC Police (459 Tran Hung Dao Street, Cau Kho Ward, District 1). At the same time, the police required all the subjects engaged in the case of Khanh and Pha to soon confess to be granted clemency.