HCMC, Liverpool City share experience in developing green healthcare

Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Associate Professor, Ph.D., Dr. Tang Chi Thuong received a delegation of officials of the Healthcare UK at the Department of Business and Trade on September 23.

The two sides had a working session on discussing health cooperation between HCMC and Liverpool City to strengthen sharing experiences in developing and improving medical ability between the two departments.

Ms. Nicola Rachel Parry, head of the Healthcare UK at the Department of Business and Trade wished to cooperate and share experience with HCMC’s healthcare sector in the areas that are strengths of the UK medical system, such as innovative leadership, healthcare management and service provision, development of sustainable medical and pharmaceutical industry, health research studies, clinical trials of drugs and vaccines, development of green healthcare, environmental protection to achieve “Net zero” by 2050, development and application technology in medical area; and exchange and share experiences in establishing new hospitals in the city.

Associate Professor, Ph.D., Dr. Tang Chi Thuong expressed his thanks to the Healthcare UK at the Department of Business and Trade for the effective support in recent times, especially the cooperation with the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) in identifying agents causing disease in the city.

He affirmed that HCMC’s healthcare sector supports a health cooperation program between the city and Liverpool City.

The HCMC Health Department hoped the UK’s Department of Business and Trade and Liverpool would share experience and support the training for high-quality medical human resources for the southern metropolis, implement a trial for international standard training courses for doctors through cooperation programs with universities in HCMC, establishing Vietnamese - British medical faculties at universities in the city, building "green hospitals", developing a network of family doctors in primary health care, supporting disease prevention and protection, continuing to support and implement innovative and creative programs for the HCMC’s healthcare sector in the coming time.