HCMC leads the nation in number of new foreign investment projects

The Foreign Investment Agency (Ministry of Planning and Investment) yesterday informed that foreign investors have poured money into 56 provinces, cities this November.



Quang Ninh Province is leading the country as to Foreign Direct Investment, with the total registered capital of nearly US$3.11 billion, a rise of 42 percent compared to this time last year.

Taking the second position is HCMC, whose figure is more than $3.08 billion, accounting for 10.7 percent of the total national investment amount.

The next rankings belong to Hai Phong City, Bac Giang Province, and Hanoi, with the total registered capital sums of $2.8 billion, $2.7 billion, and $2.6 billion, respectively.

Regarding the number of foreign investment projects, the top position belongs to HCMC, at 38 percent, including 25.3 percent of adjusted projects and 66.6 percent of capital contribution – share buying ones.

Until November 20, the total capital quantity of foreign investors in adjusted, newly registered, capital contribution, share buying projects reached nearly $28.85 billion. This is an increase of 14.8 percent compared to this time last year.

Also, till November 20, there are more than 38,800 valid projects, with the total registered capital of about $462.4 billion. The real gathered capital of FDI projects was estimated to come to around $294.2 billion, equivalent to 63.6 percent of the total valid registered investment capital.