HCMC leader visits health facilities on Vietnamese Doctor’s Day

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc on February 21 visited hospitals on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc on February 21 leads a delegation of the city’s officials to visit the Ho Chi Minh City Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day (February 27). (Photo: SGGP)

At the Ho Chi Minh City Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hoang Bac, the hospital's director, said that nearly one month after the hospital performed a heart, liver, and kidney transplantation for four patients being treated at the hospital, using organs from a brain-dead donor from the Mekong Delta (January 24), two patients have been discharged. The remaining cases will also be discharged in the coming time. This is another remarkable achievement of the hospital in the field of organ transplantation.

The delegation visits Central Dental Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

At Tu Du Maternity Hospital, over the past years, the hospital has always been the first medical facility to implement new techniques in pediatric care, such as the Viet-Duc separation surgery in 1988, laparoscopic surgery in 1990, in vitro fertilization in 1998, the “golden hour” measure improving the quality of care and reducing serious complications of premature infants in 2021, five fetal blood transfusion surgeries in 2024, and inaugurated the European-standard Neonatal Resuscitation Center.

Additionally, the hospital has consistently maintained a low maternal mortality ratio, which is always below 80 compared to the figures of the region and the world. The rate has decreased significantly from 97/100,000 cases in 2000 to 2.9/100,000 live births in 2024, much lower than the average rates in South Asia (172/100,000) and worldwide (227/100,000).

The delegation visits Children’s Hospital 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of the medical staff of the hospitals to the nation's healthcare sector.

He said that the city is focusing on implementing Resolution 31-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the direction and tasks of developing HCMC until 2030, with a vision to 2045. In the healthcare sector, the resolution has identified the goal of building an advanced, modern healthcare system that applies high-tech techniques and technologies, developing several areas to reach global technological standards, with the aim of becoming a regional healthcare center in ASEAN.

At the Central Dental Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City and Children’s Hospital 1, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, on behalf of the city's leadership, wished healthcare professionals good health and happiness on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnam’s Doctor's Day (February 27). He hoped that they would continue to contribute to the growth of the city's healthcare sector.

