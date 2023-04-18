HCMC launches program for AI application development



Accordingly, HCMC is going to build necessary digital infrastructure with an aim of developing high-quality broadband one for the whole city, to support telecoms businesses in expanding their facilities for the growth of 5G mobile network, to boost digital transformation and the application of new generation Internet protocol (IPv6) for the systems of all state department and agencies here, and to develop suitable infrastructure for Internet of Things (IoT).

In 2023, HCMC continues to complete the facilities for 5G mobile network and IoT for Thu Duc City and all districts. It is also going to finish the shared databases and open data ecosystem, the data management strategy with high priority to administrative data and urban planning data.

More importantly, the city is planning to establish an e-portal for AI solutions and applications in order to promote AI products and research results of universities, to inform the public of AI training demands among businesses as well as interesting AI contests in the city, and to implement the project on AI human resources training.