HCMC hosts int’l printing & packaging industry exhibition

The 22nd Vietnam International Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition ( VietnamPrintPack 2024) kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in HCMC on September 18.

At the 21st Vietnam International Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition (Photo: VNA)

The exhibition is organized by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC (VINEXAD) and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd of Taiwan (China), in collaboration with several trade promotion agencies.

Notably, VietnamPrintPack 2024 continues to receive support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Vietnam Printing Association (VPA), the Ho Chi Minh City Printing Association, the Vietnam Association of Mechanical Enterprises (VAMI), the Vietnam Waste Recycling Association (VWRA), and the Ho Chi Minh City Automation Association (HauA), among others.

It features 900 pavilions of more than 360 businesses from 17 countries and territories, including China, Denmark, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Thailand, and the US.

Exhibitors are showcasing the latest innovations and technological trends in the packaging and printing industries, contributing to promoting the development of these sectors in the Vietnamese market in particular and the region in general.

According to Deputy General Director of VINEXAD Pham Dang Khanh, visitors will find a wide range of products, advanced printing machinery, modern packaging technology, and raw materials.

As part of VietnamPrintPack 2024, which lasts until September 21, a series of special workshops on green and smart trends in the packaging and printing industry associated with the current production context, automation in packaging production, and carbon emission reduction, will be arranged.

