HCMC hopes to contribute to advancing Vietnam-Indonesia relations

HCMC always values the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship and desires to join Vietnam's efforts to promote the relations, contributing to building a shared vision for an ASEAN community of solidarity, peace, and prosperity.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (3rd from left), former President Truong Tan Sang (4th, L) received flowers from Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi (R) and Indonesian Consul General in HCMC Agustaviano Sofjan (4th, R) at the ceremony. (Photo: hcmcpv)

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan made his remarks at a December 4 ceremony held by the Indonesian Consulate General in the southern city to mark the 68th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties (December 30, 1995-2023) on December 4.

Hoan stressed that the traditional friendship, founded by late President Ho Chi Minh and late President Soekarno, is developing strongly, extensively, and effectively in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.

At the ceremony, Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi stated that the elevation of the two countries’ ties to a strategic partnership in 2013 has brought about greater growth for both. They have jointly promoted bilateral cooperation within the framework of ASEAN and on the international stage. Together, they have faced challenges such as the pandemic, economic recession, food crisis, wars and conflicts, climate change, and artificial intelligence.

Indonesia welcomes strong and effective cooperation with Vietnam, especially in key areas like high technology, renewable energy, digital economy, industry, and agriculture. Such collaboration will help elevate their efforts in promoting a sustainable economy and vision to become high-income economies by 2045.

Indonesian Consul General Agustaviano Sofjan expressed his confidence that cooperation between the Vietnamese and Indonesian governments, businesses, and people will continue to play a crucial role in consolidating and bringing tangible value to their strategic partnership, as well as contributing to making ASEAN the epicenter of growth.

Vietnamplus