HCMC holds dialogue with Central Highlands provinces, business community

The People's Committee of HCMC, in collaboration with the People's Committees of Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Gia Lai, and Kon Tum provinces, organized a dialogue conference on the morning of January 3 in Da Lat City (Lam Dong Province).

The event brought together leaders from HCMC, the Central Highlands provinces, and the business community to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities.

An overview of the conference

The conference was part of a series of events summarizing the 2024 socioeconomic development cooperation agreement between HCMC and the Central Highlands provinces and introducing the cooperation plan for 2025.

Under the theme “HCMC – Central Highlands: New Opportunities, New Vision,” the seminar drew significant interest from investors. During the discussions, business representatives and entrepreneurs shared insights, contributed ideas, and made open recommendations on investment support policies and inter-regional collaboration.

Mr. Phan Thanh Sang, Chairman of the Da Lat Flower Association, proposed measures to boost flower consumption in HCMC. He suggested that the city support trade cooperation programs by establishing quality flower trading hubs in wholesale markets, focusing on price transparency and waste-free operations.

Mr. Phan Thanh Sang, Chairman of the Da Lat Flower Association, delivers a speech at the conference.

The Da Lat Flower Association also called for policies to support initial investments in retail stores both within and outside wholesale markets. These efforts aim to ensure a stable supply of high-quality flowers grown by households and farms in Da Lat on profit- and risk-sharing principles and enhance community responsibility in the production and consumption of Da Lat flowers in HCMC.

Mr. Nguyen Duy Da, Chairman and Director of Vien Son Joint Stock Company (specializing in Da Lat agricultural products), shared: “We are currently facing challenges in storing goods and transporting them to individual stores. We hope to establish a centralized storage facility and a distribution network to streamline deliveries to each outlet. This would allow businesses to focus on enhancing product quality and adding value to deeply processed goods. Additionally, we hope to develop a distribution system for ready-to-eat and convenient food products.”

Addressing the concerns raised by investors, leaders from HCMC and the Central Highlands provinces provided clarifications on investment attraction policies and highlighted the strengths of each locality.

HCMC Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan delivers a speech at the conference.

HCMC Deputy Chairman Vo Van Hoan emphasized that the extensive collaboration among businesses is a clear testament to the partnership between HCMC and the Central Highlands provinces. He expressed his desire for enterprises and localities to explore innovative pathways, adopt fresh perspectives, and cultivate a new mindset for cooperation. These efforts, he said, would lead to concrete actions and outcomes, fostering new momentum for the development of both HCMC and the Central Highlands region, ultimately contributing to the nation’s progress.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan