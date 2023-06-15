HCMC holds dialogue to seek problem-solving measures for businesses

A dialogue between the city’s leaders and businesses was held on June 15 to solve enterprises’ problems and support their business activities.

The conference co-organized by the Investment and Trade Promotion Center and the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs attracted more than 300 businesses.

The event received over 60 questions about the implementation of legal normative documents consisting of labor law regulations, employment law, the law on occupational safety, and vocational education.

The concerning issues also were personal income tax for foreigners, requirements for using the visa waiver program applied for citizens of ASEAN members, employees who are not subject to compulsory participation in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and more.

Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam emphasized that the department has made efforts to reduce the processing time of administrative procedures for labor.

He hoped that human resource officers of businesses have a deep knowledge of regulations to protect the rights of workers and ensure businesses ‘compliance with regulations