HCMC health sector to share, support hospitals in Central Highlands

With the achievements bringing practical effectiveness, Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector is willing to support the enhancement of capabilities for hospitals in the Central Highlands provinces.

Associate Professor Doctor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, signs a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and development between the health sector of HCMC and the Central Highlands provinces for the period 2024-2025.

The content was highlighted at a conference on professional connection support and a ceremony to sign agreements on cooperation and development between the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands region in the period of 2024 – 2025 which was hosted on April 3 morning.

Attending and delivering a speech at the conference, Associate Professor, PhD, Doctor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Municipal Department of Health informed that during the passing time, the city’s health sector has implemented creative activities and brought practical effectiveness, comprising intra-hospital and inter-hospital red alert procedures in emergency care of severe patients.

Besides, the model of 115 satellite emergency stations has become an indispensable model in the city's medical examination and treatment ecosystem.

Ho Chi Minh City has implemented a pilot program of 18-month internships at the hospitals in association with medical stations for newly graduated doctors; connection, remote consultation between doctors working at medical stations and general and specialized hospitals.

Besides, the district-level hospitals have set up satellite polyclinics at medical stations in wards and communes far from the hospital.

Ho Chi Minh City has built the criteria on the quality of general clinics and specialized ones; proceeded with the quality assessment and results declaration; built an online medical app for patients to send their reflections to the Department Inspectorate regarding the violations; performed digital transformation on assessment, approval of technical items, a system of reflecting the quality of the service at hospitals; monitored dengue disease via GIS application; studied and implemented AI apps and so on.

With the achievements bringing practical effectiveness, the city’s health sector is willing to support the enhancement of capabilities for each hospital in the provinces, contributing to reducing pressure on hospitals in the city.

On this occasion, five hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City have signed cooperation agreements in the period 2024 - 2025 with five general hospitals in the Central Highlands comprising cooperation between Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital and Lam Dong Provincial General Hospital, Tu Du Hospital and General Hospital in Central Highlands region, People’s Hospital 115 and Kon Tum Provincial General Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and Gia Lai Provincial General Hospital.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong