HCMC health sector develops two planning scenarios

The Department of Health in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday announced the issuance of two Covid-19 pandemic planning scenarios for the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year).

In its scenario 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns of the emergence of a new variant of concern (VOC) or a new variant warned by WHO has increased virulence and affects the effectiveness of the vaccine but it has not yet been discovered in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, in the scenario 2, according to WHO classification, a new or emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant including variant under monitoring (VUM), variant of interest (VOI) and variant of concern (VOC) appears in Vietnam, the epidemic tends to suddenly increase in the number of cases, or the number of new cases in 7 days is more than 450 cases per 100,000 people and severe cases including the number of patients using oxygen concentrators in the past 7 days more than 32 cases per 100,000 people.

In the scenario 3, the health sector supposed there is a death due to or related to the Covid-19 virus but they are not in the risk group.

Hospitals for Tropical Diseases with 25 beds, Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital with 10 beds, Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, Gia Dinh People's Hospital, People's Hospital 115 with each 5 beds will be responsible for treatment of severe cases and elderly people with severe Covid-19 or difficult-to-treat cases will be rushed to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

For pediatric patients with severe Covid-19, they will be transferred to Children's Hospitals 1, Children's 2, and City Children's Hospitals to receive treatment according to instruction.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan