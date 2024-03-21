HCMC Health Department learns about UK’s innovative healthcare models

A delegation of healthcare professionals from HCMC Health Department traveled to the UK to learn about the operational model of the Center for Innovation and Creativity of the Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool on March 19 (local time).

Leaders of the Alder Hey Children's Hospital and the Institute in the Park meet the delegation of healthcare professionals from the HCMC Health Department.

The operational model called “Innovation hub” helps the research team identify issues affecting the quality of treatment and patient care at the hospital, and apply emerging technologies to significantly improve the quality of service delivery, contributing to enhancing the patient experience and satisfaction.

The "Innovation hub" model at the Alder Hey Hospital focuses on five applications of emerging technologies to bring significant advances in clinical practice, including digital platforms; AI and data analytics expertise using digital biomarkers in detecting, screening, preventing, and intervening; offering user experience design with the WOW factor to children; medical technology devices and digital therapeutic tools, such as wearables; and Immersive technology.

The innovative and creative solution of the "Innovation Hub" will connect experts from the Virtual Engineering Center (VEC) of the University of Liverpool with cardiac surgeons from the hospital, using virtual reality techniques to help surgeons perform heart surgeries for children with congenital heart disease to be more precise and safer.

HCMC's delegation and professor Iain Buchan, director of the Civic Health Innovation Lab-CHIL

At the visit, the HCMC Department of Health proposed an online exchange between the leaderships of Alder Hey Children's Hospital and the children's hospitals of HCMC to enhance relationships, cooperation, and development. The online meeting is scheduled to take place at the end of April 2024.

The delegation of medical workers of HCMC previously visited the Civic Health Innovation Lab-CHIL, an interdisciplinary research center tackling global health challenges with civic data and technology while driving positive change for the people of the Liverpool City Region.

By Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the HCMC Department of Health – Transited by Kim Khanh