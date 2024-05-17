International

HCMC hails EU's substantial contributions to local development

HCMC always appreciates and highly values the substantial contributions of EU countries to its development process.

Vice Chairman of the HCM CIty People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc speaks at the celebration of Europe Day 2024 held by the EU Delegation to Vietnam on May 16 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc remarked at the celebration of Europe Day 2024 held by the EU Delegation to Vietnam on May 16 evening.

In his speech, Duc said the southern metropolis looks forward to favorable conditions conducive to its effective utilization of funding sources from the bloc’s Global Gateway Strategy and Horizon Europe Program to further strengthen economic relations with the EU and jointly achieve sustainable development goals.

He also pledged commitments to ensuring stable socio-political environments, protecting the rights and legitimate interests of investors, and facilitating long-term and effective operations of European businesses in the city.

EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier said the Vietnam-EU relationship is evidence of peaceful cooperation leading to a bright future. Over more than three decades, they have worked together and achieved numerous accomplishments.

Guerrier announced that the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), coordinated by the EU and the UK, is ready to provide around EUR15 billion to support climate change mitigation in Vietnam.

The ambassador expressed confidence in the development of the Vietnam-EU ties, contributing to the Southeast Asian nation’s goal of becoming a developed country by 2045 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

