HCMC Golden Brand Awards conferred upon 32 businesses

On January 14, under the guidance of the HCMC People's Committee, the Department of Industry and Trade collaborated with the Saigon Times to host the award ceremony for the 4th 2023 HCMC Golden Brand Awards.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, speaks at the event.

The event had the attendance of Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Ms. Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade; and Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

The 32 enterprises honored with the 2023 HCMC Golden Brand Awards are prominent leading brands in various sectors. Together, they generated a total revenue exceeding VND255 trillion, employing over 57,000 workers and contributing nearly VND1 trillion to the State budget in the past year.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen (L) of the HCMC Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang (R) present the Golden Brand Award to SATRA.
Chairman Phan Van Mai (L) of the HCMC People's Committee and Chairwoman Tran Kim Yen of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC present the Golden Brand Award to Vissan.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, underscored, "the city is committed to standing shoulder to shoulder and supporting businesses throughout the process of building and enhancing their brands. The city will prioritize administrative reforms, further enhance the investment environment, and promptly introduce a framework of policies, criteria, and specific models to drive the development of a green economy, circular economy, and digital transformation, providing more opportunities for the business community to prosper."

As outlined by the award organizers, for businesses to secure recognition in this round, they needed to meet a comprehensive set of selection criteria, such as transparency, legal adherence, operational efficiency, ethical business practices, social engagement, human resources and personnel policies, research and development, creative innovation, brand promotion and development, brand management system and coverage, and quality and safety.

At the event

Under the theme "Innovation and Sustainability," this year's award incorporated various enhancements to maximize objectivity and professionalism, aiming to attract and disseminate the award's value more widely. This initiative is designed to increase recognition, prestige, and professional esteem, establishing the award as a distinguished accolade.

By Ai Van – Translated by Bao Nghi

