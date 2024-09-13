Science/technology

HCMC enacts new data protection measures

SGGP

The HCMC People’s Committee has released a strategic framework to safeguard personal data and combat the illicit trade in sensitive information in the city.

21.jpg


Accordingly, the HCMC People’s Committee mandates that all agencies, units, and localities undertake extensive public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about data privacy rights, responsibilities, and compliance requirements.

Furthermore, this plan necessitates the proactive detection and prevention of unauthorized data transfers and sales, as well as the imposition of stringent penalties for data privacy violations.

Organizations, businesses, and individuals involved in personal data collection and processing are required to conduct thorough audits of their data holdings, classify data according to sensitivity, and establish appropriate security measures.

Additionally, they must review and evaluate their data processing procedures and implement controls commensurate with the scale and nature of their data processing activities. Any unauthorized transfer or sale of personal data will be subject to severe penalties.

By Dong Son – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

HCMC new data protection measures information security

