HCMC effectively detects, handles multiple cyber security vulnerabilities

The HCMC Department of Information & Communications and the Information Security Authority yesterday held a summary meeting for cyber security drills in 2023.



This year’s drills took place from May 15-19 in HCMC. Participants were able to discover 194 vulnerabilities in information security, 53 of which are serious.

The HCMC Department of Information & Communications highly appreciated the professionalism of both the drill organizer and participating teams. The drills brought about much valuable experience and pinpointed critical aspects in the security maintenance of the city’s information systems for administration procedures and other similar systems in general.

All detected security vulnerabilities were successfully eliminated by service and software providers and the HCMC Department of Information & Communications.