HCMC developing digital data resource

The target for digital economy development in HCMC in 2025 is an annual 8-percent rise in its GRDP, with a contribution of 25 percent and 40 percent to its GRDP in 2025 and 2030 respectively. Digital data plays a critical role in this process.



HCMC has so far adopted several measures to transform itself into a smart urban area and establish a digital government and society with its digital transformation, where digital data is the basis. On February 6, 2023, the HCMC People’s Committee issued Decision No.328/QD-UBND, approving the city’s data administration strategy until 2025, with an orientation to 2030.

The specific missions, along with results to be achieved until 2025, are to launch the shared database and the specialized, digitized information systems; to effectively use those digitized data; to provide the community and businesses, researchers with consistent, reliable, secured data in order to create added values for the socio-economic growth of the city.

Particularly, in the 2023 plan to implement the program ‘Digital Transformation in HCMC’ and the project ‘Transforming HCMC into a Smart Urban Area’, state agencies focus on developing, connecting, sharing, exploiting, and analyzing data to serve the digital transformation process, the growth of a digital government, economy, and society.

Among different strategies are the measures to collect and then share data with the public safely via suitable support and control over current data sharing services citywide. Right now, many state departments and agencies as well as district authorities are actively developing their own digital data resources.

For instance, HCMC Social Security has integrated its data with medical institutes and the Healthcare sector to create electronic medical records for patients. Meanwhile, Binh Thanh District has updated the population data of 450,000 citizens in 120,000 households here to be the foundation for the development of a socio-economic growth plan and the management of household registration.

In District 1, the task of digitizing civil status data was completed in June 2021. The authorities are now correcting and digitizing land-related documents to boost the processing time of land-concerned administrative procedures. This standardization of digital data following the data management strategy also allows businesses and citizens to exploit shared data by state agencies to serve manufacturing and commercial purposes.

Director of the HCMC Information and Communications Department Lam Dinh Thang stated that the city’s data management strategy is adapted from international lessons to better suit the Government’s policies and the city’s development goals.

He added that the fundamental principle of data administration is to create and maintain security and reliability of critical data in the city, which are normally upgraded from specialized information systems, databases, and data centers about individuals, businesses, land, space. These information pieces are considered the core asset of the city.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh stated that to fulfill the targets in the data strategy, it is necessary to simultaneously apply several measures, not merely the technical one. Since the data is compiled by state agencies, they are useful to improve the quality of public services, to boost work performance in state management organizations, and to boost the growth of the digital economy, innovative startup activities. therefore, these data should be open to both citizens and enterprises.