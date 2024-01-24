HCMC concentrates on epidemic preparedness, response

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health requested leaders of the HCMC Center for Disease Control to plan to respond to the epidemic situation under the motto “4 on-the-spot”.

Illustrative photo

Besides, it is important to prepare enough chemicals, equipment, means and human resources to conduct disease prevention requirements in the area and strengthen inspection and supervision for epidemic prevention works during the Tet holiday.

Accordingly, the Municipal Department of Health has just sent an official dispatch to urge the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), Emergency Center 115, public and non-public medical examination and treatment facilities in the city and medical centers in districts and Thu Duc City on strengthening medical work to ensure health safety during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

The HCDC is responsible for consulting on documents related to strengthening disease prevention and control measures during the Lunar New Year 2024 following instructions of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health before submitting them to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Besides, the HCDC continues to keep a closer eye on, promptly detect and strictly control infectious disease outbreaks, avoid disease spread to the community; and strengthen inspection and supervision at border gates to detect, isolate and promptly handle suspected cases.

The HCMC Department of Health requested the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control and Emergency Center 115 to arrange staff on duty 24/7 during the Tet holiday.

It is extremely essential to ensure the supply of medicine, blood, infusion fluids, medical supplies, chemicals, equipment and medical oxygen for emergency care; and prepare hospital beds and infection facilities serving patients during the Tet holiday.

Previously, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc also signed a document requesting departments and sectors, Thu Duc City People's Committee and districts to strengthen Covid-19 epidemic and respiratory diseases prevention and control.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong