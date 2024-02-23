Science/technology

HCMC charts digital transformation course with 9 key tasks

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Minh Thanh has provided details concerning orientations to the city's digital transformation this year, with a roadmap comprising nine key tasks.

hcm-city-5687.jpg
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

During a meeting on February 22, Thanh said successful digital transformation will serve as a fundamental solution to effectively achieve the goals set forth in the resolution of the 11th Congress of Municipal Party Organisation.

The key tasks include perfecting information technology infrastructure, launching an integrated information system for administrative procedures, encouraging citizens and businesses to use a mobile app for centralized communication with local authorities, operating a shared digital platform, digitizing sector-specific data, training members of the community digital technology team, among others.

In particular, the city prioritizes the effective operation of the Quang Trung Software Park in District 12, alongside efforts to explore the establishment of additional concentrated information technology zones. This initiative aims to facilitate regional connectivity and foster the development of the IT industry.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications 11th Congress Of Municipal Party Organisation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn