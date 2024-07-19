Law

HCMC celebrates 62nd anniversary of Traditional Day of People's Police Force

The HCMC Department of Public Security on July 18 held a ceremony marking the 62nd anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People's Police Force (July 20, 1962-2024).

Director of the HCMC Public Security Department, Major General Le Hong Nam delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony attended by former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department, Major General Le Hong Nam said over the past 62 years, the People's Police Force of the city has actively prevented and fought crimes.

The force has grown strong and excellently completed all duties to maintain social order and safety, and always strived to improve itself, becoming much more mature and professional. They are also equipped with the necessary technical and professional means to complete their duties, he added.

Leaders and former leaders of the HCMC People's Police Force attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

He applauded the police force for their outstanding feats and dedication, contributing to enhancing the glorious tradition of the Vietnam People's Police Force in general and the HCMC People's Police Force in particular. The People's Police Force of HCMC was honored with numerous prestigious awards from the Party, State, the Ministry of Public Security, the HCMC People's Committee, and the HCMC Department of Public Security.

Director of the HCMC Public Security Department, Major General Le Hong Nam believed that the People's Police Force of the city would continue to promote their achievements, foster solidarity, strive for excellence, and successfully fulfill assigned political tasks.

