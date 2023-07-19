HCMC boosting promotions, stimulating year-end shopping

The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade yesterday held a press conference to inform about upcoming promotion campaigns to stimulate year-end shopping.

Accordingly, large-scale promotion programs are going to be organized citywide. HCMC Industry and Trade Department is planning to cooperate with tourism businesses to offer budget tours to both domestic and foreign holidaymakers.

Particularly, the shopping scheme ‘Shopping Season’ from July 15 to September 15, including the promotion of renowned branded products from August 25-27, will continue to encourage the shopping spirit of city dwellers.

Statistics reveal that in the first stage of this shopping scheme from June 15 to July 15, over 3,000 businesses took part, providing more than 7,200 promotion programs with a discount of 50 percent and above. This has greatly contributed to the significant increase in retail sales compared to the previous month.

In the first 6 months of 2023, the total retail turnover of consumer merchandise and services reached VND555.7 trillion (US$23.5 million), a rise of 6 percent compared to this time last year.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that to limit the case of ‘unacceptable price increase’ or fake promotion (intentionally increasing prices before applying discounts), his department is going to tighten its monitoring activities to timely detect and handle such situations.