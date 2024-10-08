HCMC-based Children’s Hospital denies rumor on new wave of respiratory disease

As reported by Children’s Hospital No. 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on October 7, the hospital has received the number of children diagnosed with respiratory diseases this year for both examination and treatment equivalent to last year.

Children’s Hospital No. 1 in Ho Chi Minh City recently records numerous pediatric patients and their relatives in front of its examination rooms.

Among them, the number of pediatric patients diagnosed with bronchiolitis increased by 29 percent, while the number of pneumonia cases decreased by 9.2 percent over the same period in 2023.

Based on these data, the pediatrics hospital confirmed that it is definitely not a new respiratory disease wave but this is respiratory virus season due to common viruses, including rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus and influenza.

The number of children hospitalized and outpatients at clinics due to respiratory diseases tends to increase normally from September to December.

To resolve the current overload situation, Children’s Hospital No. 1 has added examination rooms and departments to receive and treat respiratory patients and strengthened treatment for outpatients.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Huyen Huong