HCMC authorities conduct surprise inspections at pig slaughterhouses

On the morning of April 1, a working group from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ho Chi Minh City organized a field trip to inspect the industrial slaughter process of the two largest factories operating in the city.

According to the decision of the People's Committee of HCMC, starting today, manually operated pig slaughterhouses in the city are suspended, except for the slaughterhouse in Can Gio District, which serves local residents. Only industrial slaughterhouses are allowed to operate in HCMC.

At An Ha Industrial Slaughterhouse, all six slaughter lines are in operation. According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Tham, Director of An Ha Services Company Limited - the managing unit of An Ha Industrial Slaughterhouse, to discourage traders from bringing pigs to manually operated slaughterhouses in other provinces, the slaughterhouse has to reduce the slaughter price to only half of the industrial slaughter price to attract customers. In addition, the industrial slaughter price will be maintained for the first month. Thanks to that, the amount of pigs brought to the slaughterhouse reaches over 2,000.

At the slaughterhouse, pigs are stunned with electricity, and the entire process is automated. Compared to manual slaughter, hanging slaughter lines are used to avoid contact between workers and pork to prevent contamination and ensure the highest quality of products.

Similarly, five industrial slaughter lines are also in operation at Xuan Thoi Thuong Industrial Slaughterhouse. Mr. To Van Liem, the Director of the slaughterhouse, said that the current pig slaughter price is only VND45,000 per pig, the same as the price of manual slaughter, to encourage traders not to bring pigs to other provinces for slaughter.

Mr. Dinh Minh Hiep, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that HCMC consumes about 11,000 pigs per day on average, of which 6,000 are slaughtered in the city, and the rest are mainly frozen meat. On the first day of suspending manually operated slaughterhouses, HCMC put into operation five industrial slaughterhouses, including An Ha, Sagri, Loc An, Vissan, and Xuan Thoi Thuong.