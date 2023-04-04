HCMC announces market stabilization program

The Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC on April 3 announced a market stabilization program for food and essential products in 2023 and during the lunar New Year (Tet) holidays in 2024.

The program aims to proactively ensure the supply of commodities, stabilize prices of essential products, and be ready to respond to emergency cases such as natural disasters and pandemics.

It will be carried out from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

There are 11 groups of food and other essential products, including food (rice, dried processed food, flour, etc.), sugar, oil, meat, poultry, eggs, fruits and vegetables, seafood, spices, and milk.

The volume of products subject to the program will account for 23-31 percent of the market demand, and about 25-43 percent during the Tet festival.

Basic items for learning are also included in the program to support students, such as notebooks, backpacks, bags, uniforms, footwear, and learning materials.