HCMC adopts prevention strategy to help limit cancer cases

With the number of cancer cases and deaths tending to increase, the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City has issued a prevention strategy to help limit the illness.

As per the prevention strategy, the city will undertake the following tasks including effective communication about the fatal illness, health education, and vaccination as well as synchronously deploying many solutions to increase the rate of screening for early detection of cancer in the community. The screening program will include WHO's non-communicable disease management program at the grassroots healthcare centers and the establishment of a screening center for early detection of cancer by high technology.

Besides, the city health sector will build and consolidate a wide medical network for cancer diagnosis and treatment which gradually forms a map of cancer treatment in the city.

In health-related news, the Ministry of Health yesterday evening said that during the day, 497 cases of Covid-19 were recorded across the country, nearly twice as high as on April 12. This is also the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded in a day since December 2022. Although the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase, there have been no deaths and only 8 severe Covid-19 patients are receiving oxygen.

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City today announced that from April 6 to April 12, the city recorded 6 patients with Covid-19. Worse, only on April 12, three new cases were recorded and on April 13, seven cases were recorded. Currently, there are 12 patients being treated at the hospital, with no serious cases requiring mechanical ventilation. The number of cases tends to increase slightly compared to the previous weeks.

The number of Covid-19 cases increased slightly in Ho Chi Minh City with the occurrence of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

Scientists have been conducting SARS-CoV-2 sequencing from patients who were positive from January 11 to March 20. The result has five samples decoded successfully. Among these, there are 2 strains belonging to sub-variant BA.5, one sample with the presence of BA.2.75, one sample with XBB.1 and one sample with XBB.1.5.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), XBB.1.5 - one of the Covid subvariants - is the most contagious variant of the virus causing Covid-19 that is now globally dominant (accounting for 47.1 percent of cases in March 2023, compared with 39.8 percent in February 2023). Covid subvariant XBB.1.5 has been detected in 94 countries.

Current world analysis data show no reports of higher severity for circulating variants, nor are there any reports of increased hospitalizations or deaths in ICUs due to any variant from the XBB lineage currently circulating.

WHO characterized the XBB.1.5 as the Variant of Interest (VOI) with ongoing close monitoring while seven other variants including BA .2.75, CH.1.1, BQ.1, XBF, XBB, XBB.1.16 and XBB.1.9.1in the group are being monitored (Variant Being Monitored - VBM). Thus, at present, there is no variant belonging to the group of worrisome variants (VOC) or serious consequences (Variant of High Consequence - VOHC).

Previously, on April 12, the Ministry of Health issued an urgent dispatch on strengthening the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic. According to information from the national infectious disease surveillance system, cases of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country are on the rise again. The Ministry of Health warned that the possibility of an epidemic outbreak that could occur due to other infectious diseases such as dengue fever, hand, foot and mouth disease, and influenza could also increase the number of cases.

In order to proactively prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic, and limit the risk of epidemics, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has also issued an official document directing the City Center for Disease Control and all other healthcare agencies to take preventative measures against the Covid-19 epidemic