HCMC adjusts construction cost index

Construction investors in Ho Chi Minh City can now adjust the total costs of construction investment, quotation, bidding and contract.

On October 17, the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction issued a decision announcing the construction cost index in Ho Chi Minh City in the period from January to September, equaling to the first quarter to the third quarter of 2023.

This decision is to create a base for agencies, units, organizations and individuals in preliminarily identifying and adjusting the total costs of construction investment, quotation, bidding and contract, converting the already disbursed investment capital of construction works and managing construction investment costs of projects in the form of public investment capital, state capital and public-private partnership (PPP).