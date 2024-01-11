HCMC accelerating digital transformation programs

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications yesterday held a meeting to summarize the results of its 2023 tasks and introduce missions for 2024.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc is giving his speech



In the meeting, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc stated that there are several challenges for HCMC in 2024, asking more determination from the information and communications field to help solve those problems via the application of scientific-technological achievements.

Therefore, the HCMC Information and Communications Department should quickly and effectively carry out the assigned tasks such as the smart urban area project and the digital transformation process.

“We are in the second stage towards the 2025 deadline for press planning. The HCMC Department of Information and Communications should offer timely consultation and suitable proposals to create a transparent, sensible, and effective journalism system in the city. To fulfill this, the Department must use technologies wisely in its management and propaganda tasks”, said Vice Chairman Duc.

Director Lam Dinh Thang of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications is making his speech



Director Lam Dinh Thang of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications informed that his organization identifies 2024 as the year to determinedly implement measures in the fields of smart urban area establishment, digital transformation, digital economy.

This means the sub-units of his department have to try their best to complete the assigned plans for the year, such as digital transformation in journalism, 5G technology implementation, smartphone provision to the poor.

Participants in the meeting



In 2023, the HCMC Information and Communications Department successfully consult the HCMC People’s Committee about various programs, achieving encouraging results. HCMC is the only locality in Vietnam to be nominated and delivered the 2023 Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO) Award for the category of Excellent Digital Government 2023, held in the Republic of Korea.

Director Lam Dinh Thang of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications is delivering awards to winning units.



Meanwhile, HCMC has continuously stayed in the top-5 of Digital Transformation Index (DTI), with an increase in ranking year after year from the 5th in 2020 to the 2nd in 2022. In terms of public service e-Portal, HCMC also occupies the 4th position in Vietnam.

Other meaningful activities include the launch of the city’s Data Strategy and the Administration System based on a digital platform to help change from the conventional to modern city administration method, the completion of an Information System to process administrative procedures in the city so as to ensure all eligible public services can be carried out online.

Chairman of the HCMC Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong is presenting his speech



In the meeting, Chairman of the HCMC Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong highly appreciated all the support of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications last year. Particularly, the Department reviewed all sensible proposals of press agencies to develop a feasible measure for the Government’s press planning. He hoped that in 2024, the Department continues to wholeheartedly aid professional activities of the Association and other press agencies.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Vien Hong